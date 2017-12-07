Quavo Throws Major Shade At Joe Budden In Diss Track & Joe Fires Back — See Tweets

Quavo dissed Joe Budden in a scathing new track titled ‘Control the Streets,’ and Joe had something to say about it. He called the song ‘lyrical venom.’ Listen and see Joe’s tweets!

The beef between Quavo, 26, and Joe Budden, 37, is far from over. The singer dropped a teaser of his new Migos track called “Control the Streets Vol. 1,” and it takes direct aim at Joe. “If a n***a hating, call him Joe Budden (p***y!),” Quavo raps in the song. Once the snippet was released, it didn’t take long for Joe to respond to the scathing track.

“Quavo want smoke,” Joe tweeted after hearing the diss track. “Soon as it’s all peace he decides to unleash this lyrical venom my direction… that’s crazy smh.” He also added, “QuavoStuntin i am your OG & you will respect me as such.” Sounds like Joe was ready to bury the hatchet, but now the feud with Quavo is alive and well again. The drama continues! Will Joe record a diss track of his own? The upcoming episodes of Everyday Struggle will be very interesting, to say the least!

The bad blood all started at the 2017 BET Awards when Migos did and interview with the Everyday Struggle hosts, including Joe. After an awkward moment where DJ Akademiks asked Migos group member Takeoff to repeat himself multiple times, Joe abruptly cut off the interview and walked off camera. The situation got even more intense, with the members of Migos nearly coming to blows with Joe. Joe never apologized for what happened and even stirred up more drama after the BET Awards. “I’m not saying it wasn’t wrong my behavior. I’m not saying it wasn’t disrespectful,” he said on Everyday Struggle after the incident. “It was. I’m telling you that at some point it stops being about knowing right or wrong and it starts to become, “Is it worth it?” It 100 percent is worth it to me to let these little diva n***as know that I don’t give two f**ks about none of this Migos sh*t. None of this sh*t.”

C O N T R O L T H A S T R E E T S

12.8.17 pic.twitter.com/wvL0tkDcSI — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 6, 2017

Quavo want smoke ? Lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

Soon as it’s all peace he decides to unleash this lyrical venom in my direction… that’s crazy smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

@QuavoStuntin i am your OG & you will respect me as such. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on? Let us know!