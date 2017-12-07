Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Are The Ultimate Motocross Babes In Futuristic ‘MotorSport’ Video

Slay, ladies! Cardi B and Nicki Minaj show off some seriously sexy looks — and expensive cars — in the new video for ‘MotorSport’ with Migos. Watch!

Nicki Minaj, 34, Cardi B, 24, and Migos (Quavo, 26, Takeoff, 23, and Offset, 25) are a total dream team in the “MotorSport” video! All you need to know is that Nicki rocks long pink Rapunzel braids in the video along with a robot-inspired outfit, while Cardi rocks a similar sexy look with thigh-high boots and red shades, and Migos’ role is not that important.

The “MotorSport” video is an Apple Music exclusive at the moment, but hopefully it’ll be on other major platforms soon. In the meantime, you can check out some BTS action on YouTube above. Click here to watch the glossy “MotoSport” music video via Apple Music.

Nicki and Cardi have a complicated relationship, and there was some fan speculation that their respective verses — which the raptresses absolutely did not record at the same time together — were meant for each other, but since everyone plays nice in the video, it’s safe to say that the rumor was just that. See more of Cardi B’s hottest pics here.

Finally, Nicki also shared a few snapshots of her look in the video on her Instagram. Wowza:

It’s BARBIE bitch!!!!! 🎀 Pink Inches by Kim Kimble🎀 Makeup by Sheika 🎀 Ensemble by Brett 🎀 #Motorsport A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Attention: Ima need u to face front A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

