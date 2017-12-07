Meek Mill’s Shocking Prison Duties Revealed: Washing Dishes, Serving Food & More

Although Meek Mill is serving 2-4 years in a Pennsylvania prison for probation violation, he’s hard at work. The rapper has been assigned numerous duties, some of which includes cooking and cleaning. Find out how much he’s earning.

Meek Mill, 30, is being put to work while he serves his 2-4 year sentence at Pennsylvania’s SCI Chester. The Philadelphia rapper has been assigned to the “general labor crew,” where he performs a number of jobs, according to TMZ. A rep for the prison tells the site that Meek cleans the cell block, scours the prison grounds and washes dishes. He even cooks and serves food, the rep reveals. So, how much money does Meek earn for his hard work? — 19 cents, TMZ reports; a far cry from the millions he was pocketing from his chart-topping hits. However, there may be a raise or reward in Meek’s future. The prison rep also admits that Meek is a “model inmate,” who receives some sweet perks as a result of his good behavior.

As you may know, a Philadelphia judge, Genece E. Brinkley, handed Meek a 2-4 year prison sentence for a probation violation from a 2008 gun and drug conviction, which he served eight months. The violation? — Meek was arrested for popping wheelies on his dirt bike and for his alleged involvement in a fight earlier this year.

Despite Meek’s probation officer, as well as the prosecutor not suggesting jail time, the judge still slapped him with a prison sentence. And, the public is outraged. Fans as well as celebs have called Meek’s sentence a severe case of injustice.

One of Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has discussed the rapper’s situation in the news and alluded that judge Brinkley has a “personal interest in the case.” Tacopina has argued that the judge is “enamored” with Meek. He has also slammed Brinkley for extending Meek’s initial five-year probation sentence, following other violations.

The most recent update involving Meek’s prison sentence? — On Dec. 1, Brinkley denied a motion to allow Meek to be bailed out of the PA correctional facility. The judge referred to Meek as a “danger to the community,” resulting in his legal team calling the decision “a travesty of injustice.” In a statement to NBC News, Meeks attorney, Brian J. McMonagle, said: “He has never missed any court dates, and poses absolutely no threat to the community making him an ideal candidate for bail, a conclusion the District Attorney did not oppose. We intend to immediately appeal this decision so Mr. Williams can be released from prison while we continue to work to overturn this wrongful and unjust sentence.” Brinkley previously mentioned that Meek would be eligible for parole after two years.

HollywoodLifers, sound off on Meek’s situaiton in the comments.