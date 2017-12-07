Matt Lauer Shockingly Accused Of Reportedly Fathering Two Love Children While Married

An anonymous ‘NBC insider’ claims Matt Lauer is the father of five, not three, according to a shocking report. The former ‘Today’ host allegedly had two kids with other women, according to the source’s claims.

There are “whispers” that former Today show host Matt Lauer, 59, allegedly fathered two children with two unidentified women, according to an anonymous source described as an “NBC insider” who spoke to InTouch Weekly. Matt’s rep has denied this claim, telling the magazine that the story is “completely and provably false.” The anonymous insider insisted to InTouch that, “all of Matt’s secrets are coming back to haunt him, and the most damaging one is the one he’s terrified of facing: that he has children out there with other women. At NBC, it was a much-discussed topic for years.” The anonymous insider did not specify who the women Matt allegedly had children with are, nor how old those children he allegedly fathered would be. Matt is the father of three children, Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11, with wife Annette Roque, 51.

Matt is apparently “bracing himself” for his wife to file for divorce as soon as over the holidays, as HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY. Additionally, Annette’s father, Henri, 76, told Daily Mail that his daughter, “is not going to stay with [Matt] and work it out. What he has done is bad.” It’s unclear if Annette told her father this. Paparazzi have taken photos of Annette in the Hamptons, where she and Matt live with their three children, not wearing her wedding ring. As another source told us EXCLUSIVELY, Matt is “heartbroken” over the hurt he’s caused his family. “Matt is doing his best to be a good, present father for his kids during this challenging time,” the source said.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Matt allegedly has two other children? Do you believe the insider? Let us know.