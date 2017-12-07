Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Going Strong: Couple Holds Hands In 1st Sighting This Month

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were just spotted for the first time since around Halloween, and it’s clear from these PDA pics that they’re still 1000% smitten!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, make one hella good-looking couple, don’t you think? The lovebirds were seen out and about in Los Angeles, CA, running errands together, and we have to admit we missed them since they were last spotted in early November at a concert! This time around, they reportedly dropped off Kourt’s son Mason Disick, 7, at art class, proving that Younes is totally in with the fam. Click through the gallery, attached, to see the new pics of Younes and Kourtney.

Kourt looked casual-cool in a black long-sleeved stop bearing the phrase “Cry For Love,” pairing it with artfully ripped jeans and pointy high-heeled snakeskin boots. Younes wasn’t so bad himself in a graphic tee, olive pants and black sneakers! The couple seemed happy and relaxed as they went about their day, and it’s sweet to see that their relationship has reached such a domestic level. See more PDA pics of Kourtney and Younes here.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been teasing the traditional Kardashian family Christmas card, recently sharing snaps from a photo shoot with Mason, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. (Dad Scott Disick, 34, was not invited, per the “women and children” theme that Kim Kardashian, 37, spoke about back in November.) The family wears coordinating white tops and denim jeans, or in Reign’s case, an adorable pair of white overalls. Can’t wait to see the final result!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these new pics? Tell us if you’re glad Kourt and Younes are doing so well!