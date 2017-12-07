Is Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Demanding Star Not Be In Delivery Room During The Birth?

Having a surrogate hasn’t been easy for Kim Kardashian. And now the drama seems worse than ever, as she’s reportedly not wanted inside her baby’s delivery room!

As Kim Kardashian, 37, has previously admitted, not carrying her third child has been super stressful for her –mainly because the star can’t stand not being “in control,” which we totally get. But apparently, things are only getting MORE challenging for her, as InTouch magazine reports the selfie queen’s surrogate doesn’t want her inside the delivery room at all when she gives birth! “There will be major tension between them in the delivery room,” an insider told the media outlet. “The surrogate doesn’t even want Kim to be there at this point, but she has no other choice. Everyone is fearful a fight could break out between them!” Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

Why all the hostility? Apparently the surrogate is angry Kim didn’t invite her to the baby shower she threw last month. While Kim claimed she didn’t invite her surrogate to the party because she hadn’t explained to her kids —North West, 4, and Saint West, 2 — that another woman was carrying their sibling, apparently the REAL reason she didn’t extend an invite was far more selfish. “Kim didn’t want her to be the center of attention,” the source told the mag, which reportedly left the woman “fuming.” The negative feelings apparently go both ways though, as Kim doesn’t want the surrogate bonding with her child any more than she already has.

“[Kim] doesn’t want the surrogate to even hold her daughter after she gives birth,” a second source informed the publication. “[She’s] extremely concerned that she won’t bond with the baby because she didn’t carry it.” Apparently Kim’s concerns are very strong too, as she’s reportedly been “crying on a routine basis because this baby just feels so physically distant from her,” the source explained. On top of that, “She has been unable to even form a bond with the surrogate.” We have a feeling Kim’s insecurities haven’t been helping the issue either.

The surrogate is also insisting she give birth in San Diego, which is 120 miles away from Kim and Kanye West‘s, 40, home. Kim would prefer to have her deliver in LA at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. However, if the surrogate gets her way, it means Kim and Kanye will have to rush to San Diego at a moment’s notice, which is stressful in itself. “Kim can’t stop crying or worrying,” the source said. “…She’s unhappy that things aren’t going her way.”

