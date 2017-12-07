Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Planning ‘Small’ Intimate Wedding To Tristan After Baby

First comes baby, then comes marriage? Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly planning a ‘small’ and secretive LA wedding after their first child is born!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, may be married as soon as early-mid 2018, a new report claims! Khloe apparently has it set in stone that her upcoming wedding [after baby] will be “very small,” a source tells In Touch magazine. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will reportedly invite immediate family, only. “She wants it to take place in LA after the baby is born and then wants to have another celebration in Canada with Tristan’s extended family.”

As for the “wedding” details? — “Khloe is going to include fun, quirky personal details that really highlight their personalities,” the insider says. “Khloe also thinks having the baby involved in some way would be cute.” Well, this all sounds great. However, Khloe and Tristan have yet to confirm if they’re even expecting their first child together. Not to mention, Khloe and Tristan aren’t even engaged yet! Although the couple is very private, she has yet to be photographed with a baby bump or a ring on that finger. So, let’s not get carried away here.

Khloe was most recently photographed out and about on Dec. 6 in Santa Monica. She strategically hid her rumored bump with an oversized, dark coat, as she’s been doing since the baby news broke in Sept. 2017. The Good American designer has been a pro at covering up her midsection, while rumors of her pregnancy continue fly. However, she hasn’t let the baby buzz keep her confined to her Cleveland or LA home; opposite of her little sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, who is also allegedly pregnant [with her boyfriend, Travis Scott‘s baby].

Instead, Khloe has discovered sneaky ways to conceal her apparent bump. She’s been rocking baggy sweatshirts, oversized tops and coats. And, Khloe’s only been snapping photos for social media and her website from the chest up.

Khloe and Kylie nearly broke the internet in mid-Sept. when it was reported — in the same week — that they are both pregnant! It’s also been reported that Khloe and Tristan are having a baby boy. The two began dating in Sept. 2016, after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date.

