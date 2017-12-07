Khloe Kardashian Wears Her Biggest Baby Bump-Concealing Coat Yet: See New Photos

Khloe Kardashian has done it again! The Good American designer managed to conceal her rumored baby bump yet again in LA on Dec. 6! This time, she used her oversized coat to cover up instead of her purse!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, goes incognito once again! — And, we’re all still confused as to whether she’s actually pregnant or not! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hid her rumored baby bump in an oversized, dark coat on Dec. 6 when she stepped out in Santa Monica. She made sure to keep her long trench draped over her alleged growing belly. See the newest image of Khloe out and about, below!

The Good American designer has been a pro at covering up, as rumors of her pregnancy continue to consume headlines. Khloe hasn’t stayed out of the public eye amidst the baby rumors — like that of her sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, who is also allegedly pregnant. Instead, Khloe has found creative and tricky tactics to conceal her apparent bump. Although she’s been stepping out in skintight pants and sky-high stilettos, Khloe’s been wearing baggy sweatshirts, oversized tops and coats. She’s also been strategically snapping photos for social media and her website from the chest up.

Khloe most recently hid her alleged bump when she was spotted at LAX on Nov. 28. Per usual, she covered up in a baggy sweatshirt with her Birkin bag held in front of her stomach.

The news of Khloe’s pregnancy broke just four days after it was reported that her little sister, Kylie is also pregnant. Fans received the good news about Khloe on Sept. 26, when reports claimed she is expecting with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. Recent reports have even said that Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby boy. However, the pair have yet to confirm that they are expecting their first child together.

Khloe and Tristan began dating in Sept. 2016, after a friend set them up on a blind date. Khloe now spends most of her time in the home she and Tristan share in Cleveland, where his Cavaliers home court is.

