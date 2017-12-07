Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Fighting Over Filming Birth Of Baby #3 For ‘KUWTK’

With a baby on the way, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have reportedly been fighting more than ever — especially because Kim insists the birth be filmed for TV!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has already admitted that having a surrogate carry her and Kanye West‘s, 40, third child is “so much harder” than personally being pregnant. And it seems Kanye isn’t making things any easier for the reality star. In fact, a new report from InTouch Weekly claims the couple has been fighting constantly in the weeks leading up to their daughter’s arrival, and it’s driving Kim nuts. Their main source of tension? The mag claims Kim wants to film their child’s birth for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, while Kanye is totally against it. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“They’re at loggerheads about the birth being filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” an insider for the publication told the mag. “Kanye’s made it clear that cameras are banned from the delivery room.” On top of that, Kanye reportedly doesn’t even want Kris Jenner, 62, to be there either — apparently he wants to keep things super private and intimate! Kim, on the other hand, is not having any of it. “Kim’s insisting that Kris be by her side, and is trying to convince Kanye that filming it will increase their popularity and the show’s ratings,” the source added.

As of yet though, the two apparently have not come to an agreement. Instead they’ve “been arguing nonstop,” the source said. “It’s driving Kim crazy.” As a reminder, Kim and Kanye did NOT film the births of North West, 4, or Saint West, 2, for the show, so we can’t imagine this new baby’s grand entrance will be any different. Something that is different though, is the fact that the family had to use a surrogate this time around, as doctors advised Kim not to give birth for a third time. And while Kim’s said in the past that she and her surrogate get along, InTouch‘s report also claims the tide has shifted, and now the surrogate doesn’t even want Kim in the delivery room when she gives birth!

“There will be major tension between them in the delivery room,” a second source told the publication. “The surrogate doesn’t even want Kim to be there at this point, but she has no other choice. Everyone is fearful a fight could break out between them!” Yikes! Now THAT would be interesting to catch on tape for KUWTK!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kim and Kanye’s baby’s birth will end up being filmed for TV?