‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer: An Explosive Volcano Leads To A Dino Rescue Mission

They’re back! Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are kicking dinosaur you-know-what in the first trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’. Watch, here!

No, we haven’t seen the last of Jurassic World. Although it was in ruins in the first film of the rebooted franchise, Chris Pratt‘s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard‘s Claire have somehow found themselves back on the island they were once so desperate to escape. The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiered on Thursday, December 7, and it revealed that some insane action is on the way this time around. But the best part? Jeff Goldblum‘s epic return to the franchise as the one and only Dr. Ian Malcolm. The actor is reprising the character he hasn’t played since 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and we could not be more excited to see his familiar face!

So, what’s going down on Isla Nublar this time around? Volcanos. No, really! As the island is being run amuck by dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes after Jurassic World‘s hybrid dinosaur tore the park to shreds in the last film, now the biggest threat is the island itself. As Chris Pratt says in the behind-the-scenes feature, “We’re literally blowing up the island.” Owen and Claire return to the island to save the dinosaurs that were left behind when the amusement park went haywire! And, of course, with their rescue mission comes lots of explosions, screaming, and awesome dinosaur fights! See what we mean by watching the trailer below.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom? Will YOU be checking it out in theaters? Comment below, let us know!