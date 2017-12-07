J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp’s Return To ‘Fantastic Beasts’ After He Was Accused Of Abuse

Johnny Depp will return as Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel, eve after he was accused of abusing Amber Heard, but J.K. Rowling is ‘happy’ he’s back!

After Amber Heard, 31, accused her then-husband Johnny Depp, 54, of emotional and physical abuse, many suspected his tenure as the villainous Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them franchise was at an end. Not so, as he was included in the cast photo that was released on Nov. 16, a casting decision J.K. Rowling, 52, defended. “When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he’d be wonderful in the role. However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise,” she wrote in a Dec. 7 statement on her website. “Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting. I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn’t happen.”

“For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected,” the Fantastic Beasts creator wrote. “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

Amber filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016, before accusing him of physically abusing her. Amber produced photos of her bruised face, accusing the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor of assaulting her. Though Amber reportedly had medical proof of Johnny’s alleged abuse, the two settled the case in Aug. 2016. Amber dismissed her request for a restraining order after Johnny agreed to pay her $7 million. The two finalized their divorce and Amber would put it behind her. She and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk dated for a year, though the two reportedly split in Aug. 2017, according to Daily Mail.

Johnny will reprise the role for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, hitting theaters in 2018. J.K., who wrote the screenplays for both Fantastic Beasts movies, said that despite the lingering cloud of abuse hanging over him, she’s happy to see him back as Grindelwald “I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn’t governable by committee,” J.K. wrote. “Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.”

