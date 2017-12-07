‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Calls 911 & Accuses Mom Of Abusing Son: She’s ‘Hitting Him’

So scary. ‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans called 911 claiming her mother is hitting her son! Give it a listen right here.

Jenelle Evans, 25, called 911 to claim that her son, Jace Evans, 8, is being abused — by her own mother, Barbara Evans on Nov. 30. The reality TV star sounds shaken as she makes the frightening call to report that her own parent is allegedly “hitting” her child, via Radar Online. “My son called me crying his eyes out and saying that my mother is actually hitting him and he’s huffing and puffing and he can’t breathe,” she told the Boiling Springs Lake Police Dept. Head here for more images of Jenelle and her family.

“He said ‘Meme hit me, Meme hit me.’ We call grandmother Meme,” she explains. Throughout the call, Jenelle is also still on the phone with her son and she relays what she hears to the 911 operator. “She’s also saying stuff like ‘Get out of the house, leave the house. You need to leave and never come back,’” Jenelle explained, presumably referring to her mother. “I’m using my step-daughter’s phone and my husband has my phone on record. She is literally saying all of this and she has no idea I’m hearing any of it.”

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Report was also obtained by the outlet. It reads: “Eight-year-old son Jace Evans just called,” and adds “That mother Barbara Evans is currently assaulting child. Caller can hear female yelling at son and is recording same.” However, the status of the report is labeled, “No need to check.”

Bad blood has coursed between Jenelle and her mother for some time now over a number of issues, including a custody battle and Barbara not getting invited to her wedding in Sept. And, in the Aug. 28 episode of Teen Mom, Jenelle accused her mother of driving drunk while Jace was in the car.

HollywoodLifers, share your thoughts and reactions to this troubling call in the comments section below.