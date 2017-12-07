DentureDonald: Trevor Noah Swears Trump Slurred ‘United Shates’ Because He Has Dentures

Donald Trump slurred his words while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and Trevor Noah insists he knows why: Trump must have dentures that were falling out!

Trevor Noah completely slammed Donald Trump for his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on the Dec. 6 episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. However, the talk show host’s rant wasn’t only about how much Middle East turmoil Trump’s decision will cause — he also spent a significant amount of time mocking Trump for slurring his words while making the announcement! “As disturbing as it was to watch Donald Trump add fuel to the Middle East conflict, it was even more disturbing to watch the conflict between Donald Trump’s teeth and his tongue,” Trevor said. “Did President Trump just Adele Dazeem the United States? What the hell was going on there?”

If you missed the speech, Trump’s mouth appeared to get dry, causing him to say words like “Jerusalem” as “Jerushalem” and “United States” as “United Shhhtates.” However, Trevor’s convinced there’s more to it than a simple case of cotton mouth. “We all know what’s going on here — President Trump is wearing dentures people,” he explained. “That’s what’s going on. It used to happen to my grandfather all the time: His dentures would start falling out and he wouldn’t be able to finish his sentence!” He added that there’s “no shame” in wearing dentures, “But there is shame in Donald Trump having dentures, because he’s so vain. Can you imagine how he’d feel if people starting tweeting #DentureDonald?’

Well, that was all it took to get Twitter going! #DentureDonald immediately became a trending topic on the site, and users have continued to make jokes with the hashtag all night and morning long! Trevor also had a few other suggestions about what could’ve been going on with Trump that caused him to slur. Maybe he got hit with a blow torch before coming out to give the speech? Or maybe he was out drinking with Bill Cosby before hitting the podium? LOL. Watch Trevor’s full take above!

Fake teeth ……. fake president #denturedonald — Dani Lamontagne (@minnow54) December 7, 2017

Those teeth are as legitimate as a degree from trump u.#DentureDonald pic.twitter.com/w6ubukMBlq — cgt465 (@cgt465) December 7, 2017

#DentureDonald fake hair, fake teeth, fake tan. What else there possible be? https://t.co/VzwUYHDEV9 — Seshh01 (@shawn_sessions) December 7, 2017

