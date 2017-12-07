Meryl Streep, Steph Curry & 11 More Celebs Donald Trump Attacked In 2017

Looking back at the past year, and it’s staggering to see all the celebs President Donald Trump feuded with in 2017. From Meryl Streep to LaVar Ball, check out the long, long list of Trump’s fights.

At this point, it’s easier to ask, “Who hasn’t President Donald Trump insulted in 2017?” For a man elected to the highest office in the land, Donny sure had plenty of time to pick a fight with movie stars, rappers, basketball players and talk show hosts (he must have found some time in between all those golfing trips, 82 as of Nov. 26, per Golf News Net.) Of course, when historians look back at Trump’s celebrity fights for 2017, they’ll make note how he kicked off the year by attacking Meryl Streep, 68. Meryl, when accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes, brought up how disgusted with Trump over the time he mocked a disabled reporter. Instead of responding in a nuanced, patient way, Trump called her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

This childish display from the then president-elect set the tone for the year and established an expected pattern: someone criticizes the president or his policies, Trump responds on Twitter with a personal attack. Take Arnold Schwarzenegger, for example. The former Republican governor of California was never on the Trump train, and Donny didn’t forget it. Seemingly after Arnold said that Trump’s Muslim ban was “badly vetted,” per Cosmo, Donald trashed The Terminator star over his stint as the host of The New Celebrity Apprentice. “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. being a movie star,” he tweeted.

When Kathy Griffin, 57, posed for a controversial photo that had her hold a bloodied Trump mask (which looked as if she had decapitated the president) Donald was one of the many condemning her over poor taste. “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” he tweeted. Kathy would lose a lot of work over this scandal, including her gig of hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special.

Snoop Dogg, 46, joined Kathy in making “controversial” Trump art in 2017. His remix of BadBadNotGood’s “Lavender” saw him point a toy gun at a clown named Ronald Klump. A “BANG” sign unfurled after Snoop pulled the trigger, which thus triggered Trump. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if [Snoop,] failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

The sports world wasn’t spared Trump’s tirades. While speaking at an Alabama rally on Sept. 22, Donald went back to attacking Colin Kaepernick, 30. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say ‘get that son of a bitch off the field right now. He’s fired! He’s fired!’” he bellowed, per CNN. Trump’s comments, suggesting that owners fire players for utilizing their right to free speech, caused more protests, as teams across the NFL took a knee in defiance of the president.

Trump also stuck his orange fingers in the NBA’s business. Steph Curry, 29, said, the Golden State Warriors were going to hold a team meeting to vote on whether or not they’d accept an invitation to celebrate their 2017 NBA championship at the White House. Trump, upon hearing this (probably on Fox and Friends) tweeted that Steph was “hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Steph had already said he would personally decline the hypothetical invitation, something LeBron James, 33, pointed out to Trump. “U bum. [Steph] already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!

There’s also the fact that Trump and LaVar Bar, 50, got into a war of words when Donald didn’t think LaVar was “grateful” enough to him for allegedly getting the Big Baller’s son, LiAngelo Ball, 19, out of jail in China over some alleged shoplifting. Donald, for some reason, random tweeted in February that Dallas Mavericks owner (and longtime Trump Rival) Mark Cuban was “not smart enough to run for president!”

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

If dopey Mark Cuban of failed Benefactor fame wants to sit in the front row, perhaps I will put Gennifer Flowers right alongside of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2016

You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker. https://t.co/SvAjuPdHfa — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 4, 2017

Oh, there’s also the feud between Trump and Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough, 54, and Mika Brzezinski, 50. Even though he invited the newly engaged couple to the White House and offered to officiate, Donald then attacked their show as “poorly rated.” He said Mika was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw her at New Year’s Eve.

Though he’s more politician than celebrity, Donald’s attack on Sadiq Khan, 47, the Mayor of London, following the June 3 attack on London Bridge, should be noted. Following the attack, Sadiq said “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days – no reason to be alarmed.” Donald, taking that quote out of context, said, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” Sadiq was wise enough not to bother clapping back at the president.

This doesn’t cover the horde of stars that spoke out against Trump in 2017. Lin Manuel-Miranda, 37, tore into Trump after he attacked Carmen Yulin Cruz, 54, the mayor of San Juan, after she criticized the federal relief response after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. Emily Ratajkowski went after Trump’s decision to roll back access to birth control under healthcare plans offered by employers. Covering all the anti-Trump statements would take all day. Check out the gallery above for the people Trump took on.

Oh, one more thing: do you offhand know how many celebrities Barack Obama feuded with during his two terms in office? Just asking for a friend.

