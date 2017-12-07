GA Couple Who Allegedly Beat Daughter, 13, & Forced Her To Drink Bleach Charged With Child Cruelty

A couple in Georgia has been accused of allegedly abusing a 13-year-old girl, leaving her with scars and bruises. Read about the horrific alleged acts of cruelty here.

Officials connected with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office in Georgia are claiming it’s the worst case of child abuse they’ve ever seen. Rimmon Lewis, 32, and Angela Strothers, 33, have been charged with child abuse after they allegedly beat and disfigured Strothers’ daughter, 13, by allegedly striking her back and feet “repeatedly with the leg of a child’s table and a black leather belt,” according to an indictment. In addition, Lewis punished the teen for stuttering by allegedly pressing his thumb into her mouth until the corners of her mouth had split, leaving scars. It somehow even gets worse. The Georgia couple allegedly locked her in a laundry multiple times, made her write a sentence 1,000 times while standing on food cans and allegedly forced her to drink bleach.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that guidance counselors were the ones to initially uncover the alleged abuse after finding bruises on the girl. Lewis, the girl’s stepdad, has been charged with 15 counts of first-degree cruelty to children, four counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated stalking, while Strothers has been charged with four counts of cruelty to children and one count of aggravated stalking.

