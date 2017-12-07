Gwen Stefani, Taraji P. Henson & More TV Christmas Specials You Can’t Miss

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means there are Christmas specials on TV almost every night! Here’s the full schedule of what’s airing and when.

What better way to spend the holidays than watching new and old holiday classics alike? This year there are plenty of both, and we’re so excited to share the FULL lineup with you! A few of your favorite stars like Gwen Stefani and Taraji P. Henson have their very own TV specials going down, while shows like Bob’s Burgers and Doctor Who are airing holiday-themed episodes. Plus there are a few unique specials happening, like Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic and Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas. Needless to say, there is no shortage of holiday cheer on television this year!

And of course we have a handful of classics to enjoy, too. For example, everyone’s favorite holiday movie, It’s A Wonderful Life, is on not once, but twice! Then there is I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown, as well as the I Love Lucy Christmas Special. There’s something for everyone to watch this holiday season, so whether you’re cuddling with your loved one on the couch or need a little distraction from your family’s holiday madness, check out the full schedule of what to watch below.

Friday, December 8th:

A Christmas Carol @ 8pm ET (TCM)

Scrooge @ 9:45pm ET (TCM)

Saturday, December 9th:

It’s A Wonderful Life @ 8pm ET (NBC)

Sunday, December 10th:

Bob’s Burger @ 7:30pm ET (FOX)

Monday, December 11th:

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic @ 8pm ET (Freeform)

Tuesday, December 12th:

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas @ 9pm ET (NBC)

Thursday, December 14th:

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays @ 8pm ET (FOX)

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball @ 8pm ET (CW)

Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas @ 9pm ET (FOX)

Friday, December 15th:

The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade @ 8pm ET (CW)

Saturday, December 16th:

I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown @ 8pm ET (ABC)

Sunday, December 17th:

A Christmas Story Live! @ 7pm ET (FOX)

Last Tango In Halifax @ 8pm ET (PBS)

Monday, December 18th:

Remy & Papoose: A Merry Mackie Holiday @ 9pm ET (Vh1)

Friday, December 22nd:

I Love Lucy Christmas Special @ 8pm ET (CBS)

The Great British Baking Show: Christmas Masterclass @ 8pm ET (PBS)

Sunday, December 24th:

How Murray Saved Christmas @ 7:30pm ET (NBC)

It’s A Wonderful Life @ 8pm ET (NBC)

Monday, December 25th:

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration @ 10am ET (ABC)

Call The Midwife Holiday Special @ 9pm ET (PBS)

Doctor Who: Twice Upon A Christmas @ 9pm ET (BBC America)

