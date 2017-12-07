Bryan Singer Sued For Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old — He Denies Claim

Director Bryan Singer is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting and then raping a minor in 2003. Here’s all the details.

Bryan Singer, the director behind numerous hit films including several installments in the X-Men franchise, is being sued for allegedly forcing a 17-year-old to give him oral sex and then raping him in 2003, according to TMZ. Thus far, Singer has denied the allegations. The alleged incident happened when the director was at a party on a yacht in Seattle. The yacht was owned by businessman Lester Waters. According to the plaintiff, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, the event was mostly attended by young gay males.

In the suit, Guzman claims that his conversation with Singer began with the filmmaker offering to give the teen a tour of the yacht. Before long, they arrived at a bedroom where Guzman alleges Singer forced him to the ground and thrust his crotch in his face, demanding oral sex. He then alleged took out his penis, smacked Guzman in the face with it and then made Guzman forcibly perform oral sex. All the while, the plaintiff claims to have pleaded that Singer stop. Next, the director forcibly anally penetrated Guzman, again ignoring his demands that Singer stop. Head here for more images of Singer through the years.

The timing of this suit is particular unusual. On Dec. 4, the famed filmmaker was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, a Freddie Mercury biopic, after the cast and crew could no longer navigate his bizarre on-set behavior. He released a statement claiming his erratic behavior is the result of a health matter in his family. “With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control,” he wrote.

