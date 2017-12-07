Beyonce’s Caught Shopping With Blue Ivy at Target, Proving She’s A Mere Mortal After All

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were caught on video shopping at Target. Check out the video below and read the EXCLUSIVE details a Target staffer told HollywoodLife.com about their visit.

Beyonce, 33, is human after all. The Queen Bey is not only a fashion icon, she also does her holiday shopping in the same place us plebs do. In a video and picture posted to Instagram, Beyonce was spotted with Blue Ivy, 5, at a Target. A Target staffer at their San Clemente location EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about Bey’s trip to Target, which also included Bey’s mom Tina Knowles, 63. “Beyonce was in here this morning,” our source said. “She was very low-key and didn’t request any special treatment. She seemed to just want to get her shopping done like any other customer. She and her mom were buying toys, Blue was helping them pick stuff out… They were really sweet, no attitude or anything like that. No one knew they were coming in, it was a complete surprise.” For those of you who are still reading this story right now and not running to the nearest Target to see if Beyonce is there, check out the video and photographic proof of her below.

If anything, Blue deserves all the presents. We reported earlier how it was Blue who ended up saving their marriage, as the two of them focused on their family during Jay-Z’s cheating scandal. Recently, Beyonce stunned in the tiniest of sequin dresses while presenting Colin Kaepernick, 30, with the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sportspersons of the Year Awards on Dec. 5.

Knowing Beyonce, we’re sure the family had an award-winning Target run. Click here to see pics of Beyonce and other stars who flaunted their abs just months after giving birth.

