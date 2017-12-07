Bella Thorne Considers Getting Wild Underboob Tattoo & Shares Pic On Instagram

Bella Thorne wants to get major body art done on her underboob and is asking fans for their opinion. See the ink she is considering and tell us what you think!

Oh that Bella Thorne! The 19-year-old is all about celebrating her breasts and now she’s considering getting them permanently decorated. The actress showed off two pics on her Instagram on Dec. showing her bare boobs with serious but temporary ink underneath them. Under one was a series of 11 stars cupping the underside while the other breast had a phrase written under it. From the angle we can only make out “Talk as…” and the rest of the inscription can’t be seen. It looks like she’s obviously put a lot of thought into getting the tats as they’re pretty real looking, showing what the permanent ink would look like.

One pic shows her taking the selfie next to a mirror, as her bare backside is shown while one arm takes the photo and the other wraps around her chest to lift up her bare boobs to show off the ink. She tantalizes her fans as she asks “Should I get this tat?” along with a smiling emoji with hearts for eyes. Either she’s really serious about getting the body art, or she’s just using it as an excuse to flaunt major under boob to her followers, which would hardly be first. See more pics of Bella showing off her underboob, here.

If Bella goes ahead with getting underboob ink, she’d hardly be a trailblazer. Miley Cyrus, 25, has “just breathe” written in her mother’s handwriting under her left breast. She had a serious reason for it’s placement as her grandfather passed due to lung cancer and a friend died from cystic fibrosis. “It reminds me not to take things for granted. I mean, breathing — that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be.”

Rihanna, 29, has the most famous underboob tattoo around, the Goddess Isis in giant winged art. She got hers in honor of her late grandmother Clara “Dolly” Braithwaite after she died in 2012. “Goddess Isis- Complete Woman – Model for future generations- #GRANGRANDOLLY – always in and on my heart #1love,” the singer captioned the art when she debuted it on Instagram. Lena Dunham, 31, used a feminist theme to show off her underboob chandelier art, sharing the pic on Instagram and saying that it was her “first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement.” HAH! Everyone knows RiRi is the OG when it comes to underboob tattoos.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella should get the underboob tattoos? Do you like the art that she picked out or do you think it’s tacky?