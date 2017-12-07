Aussie Dad Jailed For ‘Ruthlessly Exploiting’ & Raping Daughters Starting At Ages 8 & 12

For over 10 years, an Australian dad treated his daughters as sex slaves, with the abuse starting when they were 8 & 12. The man’s finally in jail! Get details here.

A perverted father from West Australia who kept his two daughters as sex slaves and repeatedly raped them, has been jailed at last. The 64-year-old man, who cannot be named in order to protect his daughters, began the horrific abuse when his girls were just eight and 12 years old. He continued for nearly two decades. But while the dad was locked away on Dec. 5, he’ll reportedly only be in prison for 16 years, according to The West Australian. The publication reports that this is one of WA’s worst examples of family abuse ever, and the girls were attacked so regularly that they grew up thinking their relationship with their dad was completely normal.

In fact, the girls thought it was so normal that they continued to have a sexual relationship with their father into adulthood. The youngest of the sisters was 26 years old when she was last raped back in 2009. “It was not occasional or opportunistic but a regular activity upon which you insisted and to which the victims became accustomed,” District Court Judge John Staude said, likening the case to sex slavery. The judge also said the man controlled his daughters by using his mood — and denying them love and respect if they didn’t submit themselves to his sexual abuse.

The dad’s trial took place last month, and it was so traumatizing that members of the jury were offered counseling as a result. In court, the oldest daughter testified that she just wanted to make her father happy. “I wanted him to be proud of us kids,” she said. “He was just always so angry and grumpy so it seemed to be the one thing that made him happy.” The same daughter is the one who eventually ended up reporting the abuse, with her father getting arrested last year. When asked why she decided to come forward after all this time, she said, “the damage had to stop,” adding that it was “the hardest thing I could ever do.”

Her father would often conduct his abuse in the family’s garage, enlisting her and her sister one at a time to help him “restore an old car.” While he raped them, he told them to keep watch out of a window or through a crack in the door in order to avoid being caught. He also assaulted one of the girls on the floor of his work van. At the time, he said to her that he would show her “what boys would want to do with her.”

When the man separated from his wife, his younger daughter moved in to his home where they reportedly lived as a couple. “She said it felt like she had become the new woman in your life,” Judge Staude said. The girl was still in school at the time, and she told her friends she was being paid “extra pocket money” to give her father “special massages.” “You ruthlessly exploited your daughters’ filial affection and loyalty,” the judge said. “You used authority and force in combination to coerce your daughters to bend to your will.”

Judge Staude has imposed a permanent violence restraining order, which forbids him from contacting his daughters. In just 14 years though, he will be eligible for parole. Meanwhile, his lawyer, Simon Watters, said his client maintained “his stance of denial.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe such a monster exists? Our hearts go out to these two young ladies.