Kim Kardashian & More Share Scary Pics & Ask For Prayers Amidst CA Fires

Kim Kardashian, 37, and more celebrities are expressing that Southern California is in need of prayer as wildfire continues spread and move toward Los Angeles. The deadly fire, dubbed “Skirball” broke out at 4:52 AM on Wednesday, Dec. 6 near the 405 Freeway and the Getty Center in Los Angeles. The blaze has resulted in mass evacuations of nearby homes and full closure of the 405 Freeway near the fire. The weather — with gusting winds — is playing a major role in the increased danger of the blaze; and, Californians are in desperate need of rainfall. Click here to follow the Skirball fire.

The raging CA wildfire has torched more than 83,000 acres, destroyed homes, and scorched buildings. The largest blaze is the Thomas Fire, which began on Monday, in Ventura County. The fire, which officials say ruined around 150 buildings, has burned nearly 65,000 acres. On Dec. 6, Ventura city announced a daily curfew beginning at 10 PM and lasting until 5 AM.

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017

Just another drive into work. pic.twitter.com/Cy8MsEwoQY — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 6, 2017

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Sending strength to the firefighters in the LA area and to all in the fire’s path. Frightening days. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 6, 2017

Hope everyone in LA is safe in these fires right now 🙏🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 6, 2017

Smoke from atop Universal Studios pic.twitter.com/biveDa6HiJ — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) December 6, 2017

If you are anywhere near these fires, be prepared to evacuate immediately if you haven’t already. You can follow @LAFD, @LAPDHQ, @ReadyLA and @NotifyLA for updates. Be safe everyone https://t.co/0hRP9oAJsd pic.twitter.com/SK4Fy7Hcig — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 6, 2017

