‘The Silence Breakers’ Are ‘TIME’s 2017 Person Of The Year — But Who ARE They?

‘TIME’ has named ‘The Silence Breakers’ as this year’s Person of the Year, with a cover featuring five women, including Taylor Swift. But who exactly ARE the ‘silence breakers’? We’ll explain!

This year sparked a major movement against sexual harassment, and the voices that helped launch that movement are being honored on the annual TIME Person of the Year cover. The 2017 Person of the Year officially goes to ‘The Silence Breakers,’ with a cover featuring Taylor Swift, Ashley Judd, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu and Isabel Pascual, who all played a large part in starting the conversation about sexual assault. We all watched as Taylor took the stand when she was sued by a radio DJ for ‘ruining his career’ after she accused him of sexual assault and he was fired. Ashley started a huge conversation about sexual harassment in Hollywood when she was one of the first to come forward about Harvey Weinstein, and Susan helped take down Uber’s CEO after sharing her story of alleged sexual harassment.

The TIME cover also features the arm of a sixth women, who shared her story with the magazine, but said she still did not feel comfortable coming forward at this time. Sadly, there are likely still SO many cases like this, and this is a conversation that must continue in the future. Other brave people honored in the POTY issue include Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano (who helped make the #MeToo movement viral), Tarana Burke, the Plaza Hotel plaintiffs, Selma Blair (who, in the mag, accuses James Toback of asking her to strip and forcing her to watch him masturbate), Megyn Kelly, Sara Gelser, and plenty of others.

“I always thought maybe things could change for my daughter,” Megyn admitted in the mag. “I never thought things could change for me.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the decision for this year’s TIME Person of the Year?