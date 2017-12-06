‘The Last Jedi’: The Top 5 Theories About Rey’s Parents — Luke Skywalker & More

Every single ‘Star Wars’ fan wants to know the identity of Rey’s parents. Is Luke her father? Is she a Kenobi? With ‘The Last Jedi’ coming out very soon, let’s take a look at the insane theories about Rey’s mom and dad!

*Luke Skywalker is her father. Since Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in 2015, the most popular theory about Rey is that she could be Luke Skywalker’s daughter. Rey and Luke are both similar in a lot of ways. Rey is a skilled pilot, has strong Force powers, and lived on desert planet as a child — just like Luke. Oh, and we can’t forget Rey was called to Luke’s lightsaber in The Force Awakens. However, wouldn’t Rey being Luke’s daughter be a little too obvious?

*Han Solo and Leia Organa are her parents. This is another popular Star Wars theory, given how it would mirror the original trilogy. Luke and Leia discovered they were siblings, and if Rey was the daughter of Han and Leia, that would make her Kylo’s brother. This would definitely explain the instant connection between Kylo and Rey. Their relationship will be a huge part of The Last Jedi, and we’ll learn just how these two are connected. However, it just doesn’t make sense that Han and Leia would just abandon their daughter and never search for her. Despite the connection Rey had with Han, Leia made no indication that she was Rey’s mother when they met.

*She’s a Kenobi. While many fans are hoping Rey is a Skywalker, she could very well be Obi-Wan Kenobi’s granddaughter. This would definitely continue the Kenobi-Skywalker storyline, with the roles being reversed this time. Obi-Wan was Luke’s mentor, and now Luke is Rey’s mentor. Obi-Wan did speak to Rey in The Force Awakens when he said, “These are your first steps.” This is a huge hint at Rey’s parentage. Couple that with their British accents and the fact that Rey hands Luke his lightsaber in The Last Jedi trailer just like Obi-Wan did with Darth Vader’s lightsaber, and you’ve got yourself a very convincing theory.

*She’s the clone of Darth Vader. This is pretty far-fetched, but you have to read this theory. Reddit user protagonizer explains: “When Palpatine rescued Anakin from Mustafar, he kept the severed limbs and extracted their genetic material as a failsafe. If his valuable apprentice were to somehow fall in battle, Palpatine could create another with the same midichlorian count. A test subject was created and left on Jakku to observe, but the Emperor died and the records destroyed on the Death Star before the clone could reach maturity. Snoke and/or Kylo Ren uncovered the evidence that a new Darth Vader existed, and formed an army to recapture her and make her the leader of an Empire reborn.”

*She’s the daughter Iden Versio and Del Meeko. This theory stems from the video game Battlefront II. According to Inverse, Iden Versio, a female soldier who served in military of the Galactic Empire, “defects and joins the Rebel Alliance. She helps defeat the remnants of the Empire. She fights during and survives the Battle of Jakku, and at its conclusion, begins a romantic relationship with one of her fellow soldiers, Del Meeko … on Jakku … where Rey was abandoned and lived all those years.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

