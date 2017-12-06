Tomi Lahren Blasts ‘Police Hating’ Beyonce For Presenting Colin Kaepernick The SI Legacy Award

The Beyhive is going to be upset with this! Right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren has dared to label Beyonce as ‘police hating’ because she presented Colin Kaepernick with an award.

Uh oh! Conservative blonde pundit Tomi Lahren, 25, has gone on the attack against BEYONCE!!! The right-wing talking head called out the queen for being “police hating” because she dared to present former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, 29, with the Muhammed Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Awards on Dec. 5. Oh, she also declared the former NFL QB as “America hating Kappy” for his decision to start the taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality against the black community. Tomi loves to say outlandish and controversial statements to get attention, and now she’s getting it from the Beyhive.

“Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a ‘legacy’ award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow,” she wrote in a tweet out on Dec. 6 with a photo of the stunning and smiling singer handing the trophy to Colin. Some commenters were polite in their rebuttals to her outrageous claim. One wrote, “You’re on the wrong side of history, Tomi. I just hope one day you’re brave enough to look at these real, and disconcerting issues surrounding racial/justice inequality from a holistic point of view instead of an egocentric one. PS – It was an Army vet told CK to take a knee.” Others were less kind, telling her “What a snowflake you are, Tomi. Confident, proud black people make you melt.” HAH! Others brought up the fact that her party is supporting accused child molester Roy Moore, 70, for the US Senate. “I find it comical that white Republicans hate Beyonce and Kap but support a pedophile,” one user wrote. See pics of Tomi, here.

Beyonce has never said she hated the police which Tomi states it as a fact. She was simply there to help applaud Colin’s courage to take on an issue that affects that black community and it ultimately cost him his job and career in the NFL. After he began taking a knee during the National Anthem in 2016, the movement spread wildly during the 2017 season. He’s currently without a team while active players have been taking knees in protest ever since Donald Trump, 71, got involved in the issue, calling them unpatriotic and urging a boycott of the NFL. Colin has been named GQ‘s “Citizen of the Year” in addition to his Muhammed Ali Legacy Award from Sports Illustrated for his efforts to fight social injustice and was a finalist for Time‘s 2017 Person of the Year.

Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/KIe6IqEQey — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tomi was wrong to diss Beyonce?