‘The Voice’: Chloe Kohanski Reveals Why ‘Yin & Yang’ Relationship With Blake Shelton Is So Perfect

Chloe Kohanski may be the only non-country artist left on Blake Shelton’s team on season 13 of The Voice, but just because the two sing different types of music, doesn’t mean they’re not an A-plus pair! In case you forgot, Chloe actually started out on Miley Cyrus‘ team, but was stolen from Blake when Miley eliminated her in the Knockout Round. “I auditioned for The Voice because I wanted to work with Miley,” Chloe admits to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I got to work with her and it was so exciting. But I wouldn’t want things to go any other way. I think we would have reached a place where, we’re similar, but I’m not sure things would have happened the right way.”

Clearly, that wasn’t the case with Blake, though. Chloe has emerged as a fan-favorite in the competition, and with her new coach, she’s soared to the Semifinals (Top 8). “Working with Blake, it’s like a yin and yang sort of thing,” she explains. “We are so different. We don’t get each other all the way, but we celebrate each other. But Miley is totally an inspiration to me!” Chloe recently gushed to us EXCLUSIVELY about how much Blake has taught her during their time together on The Voice, and revealed that she hopes to be as comfortable onstage as he is one day. “It looks very second nature to him,” she said. “I want to get to that point where I am not nervous or doubtful of myself.”

Along with Chloe, Keisha Renee and Red Marlow are also left on Team Blake. With three artists, he has more than any of his fellow coaches — Miley has just one (Brooke Simpson), while Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine have two (Davon Fleming and Noah Mac and Addison Agen and Adam Cunningham, respectively).

