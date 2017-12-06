Taylor Swift Reveals DJ Never Paid Her $1 In Sexual Assault Case: His ‘Defiance Is Symbolic’

David Mueller lost his case to Taylor Swift in August, and even though he only owes her $1, he still hasn’t paid up, she reveals in her 1st interview about the sexual assault.

Taylor Swift, 27, was awarded a symbolic $1 in August, when a judge found David Mueller was guilty of “assaulting and battering” her. “To this day he has not paid me that dollar,” she admits in the new issue of TIME. “And I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself.” Taylor is one of many ‘Silence Breakers,’ men and women who have helped launch the movement against sexual harassment, being recognized as TIME’s Person of the Year in 2017. In the issue, she gives her first interview about being sexually assaulted by DJ David Mueller at a meet and greet in 2013. While the pair were posing for a photo op, the DJ placed his hand up Taylor’s skirt and on her bare butt.

The 27-year-old shared the story with David’s radio station at the time, and he was fired. However, he claimed the assault never occurred, and sued Taylor for causing him to lose his job. She countersued in 2015 for sexual assault and battery. The case finally went to trial in Colorado this August, and Taylor took the stand to fully detail her side of the story. She made it clear from the beginning that she was not in court to try and win money, but rather wanted to set an “example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.” However, the $1 she won was meant to be symbolic of her victory, and, as she points out, David’s decision to still not pay up is quite telling.

Of course, in the months since Taylor’s trial, the conversation about sexual harassment has been even more magnified, as various women have come forward to accuse men in Hollywood, including Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein, of assault. “The brave men and women who have come forward this year will all move the needle in terms of letting people know that this abuse of power shouldn’t be tolerated,” Taylor says. “Going to court to confront this type of behavior is a lonely and draining experience, even when you win, even when you have the financial ability to defend yourself. There are still so many people who feel victimized, afraid and silenced by their abusers and circumstances.”

