Taylor Swift Reveals The Trick To Reinventing Herself Was To ‘Let Go’ Of ‘Poisonous’ People
Taylor Swift is stunning as British ‘Vogue’s January covergirl, and she’s written an emotional poem in place of a traditional interview.
Taylor Swift, 27, is always one to color outside the lines! Rather than give a tell-all interview as part of her British Vogue cover photo shoot, she’s chosen instead to reflect “on the lessons learned as she moves into the next chapter of her life” in a poem penned for the mag. As Taylor told us herself back in August, “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation,” so we’re not totally surprised that she didn’t to an interview!
Anyway, the poem is pretty epic. The “Gorgeous” singer gives us a glimpse into the thought process behind the Reputation era, more or less explaining that she’s cut out her enemies while holding on to her self-respect. The songstress is a pretty good poet, as it turns out!
Read Tay’s new work, titled The Trick to Holding On (Dec. 6), below:
The Trick to Holding On
Let go of the ones who hurt you
Let go of the ones you outgrow
Let go of the words they hurl your way
as you’re walking out the door
The only thing cut and dry
In this hedge-maze life
Is the fact that their words will cut
but your tears will dry
They don’t tell you this when you are young
You can’t hold on to everything
Can’t show up for everyone
You pick your poison
Or your cure
Phone numbers you know by heart
And the ones you don’t answer any more
Hold on to the faint recognition in
the eye of a stranger
As it catches you in its lustrous net
How quickly we become intertwined
How wonderful it is to forget
All the times your intuition failed you
But it hasn’t killed you yet
Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight swims and your blazing self-respect
And if you drive the roads of this town
Ones you’ve gone down so many times before
Flashback to all the times
Life nearly ran you off the road
But tonight your hand is steady
Suddenly you’ll know
The trick to holding on
Was all that letting go
Taylor Swift
