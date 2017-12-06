Taylor Swift Reveals The Trick To Reinventing Herself Was To ‘Let Go’ Of ‘Poisonous’ People

Taylor Swift is stunning as British ‘Vogue’s January covergirl, and she’s written an emotional poem in place of a traditional interview.

Taylor Swift, 27, is always one to color outside the lines! Rather than give a tell-all interview as part of her British Vogue cover photo shoot, she’s chosen instead to reflect “on the lessons learned as she moves into the next chapter of her life” in a poem penned for the mag. As Taylor told us herself back in August, “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation,” so we’re not totally surprised that she didn’t to an interview!

Anyway, the poem is pretty epic. The “Gorgeous” singer gives us a glimpse into the thought process behind the Reputation era, more or less explaining that she’s cut out her enemies while holding on to her self-respect. The songstress is a pretty good poet, as it turns out!

Read Tay’s new work, titled The Trick to Holding On (Dec. 6), below:

The Trick to Holding On Let go of the ones who hurt you

Let go of the ones you outgrow

Let go of the words they hurl your way

as you’re walking out the door

The only thing cut and dry

In this hedge-maze life

Is the fact that their words will cut

but your tears will dry They don’t tell you this when you are young

You can’t hold on to everything

Can’t show up for everyone

You pick your poison

Or your cure

Phone numbers you know by heart

And the ones you don’t answer any more Hold on to the faint recognition in

the eye of a stranger

As it catches you in its lustrous net

How quickly we become intertwined

How wonderful it is to forget

All the times your intuition failed you

But it hasn’t killed you yet

Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight swims and your blazing self-respect And if you drive the roads of this town

Ones you’ve gone down so many times before

Flashback to all the times

Life nearly ran you off the road

But tonight your hand is steady

Suddenly you’ll know

The trick to holding on

Was all that letting go Taylor Swift

