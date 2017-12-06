SkirballFire: Why The Getty Museum Won’t Evacuate Its Priceless Art Collection

The Getty Museum has closed because of the horrific fire spreading across Los Angeles, but fortunately for the priceless art inside, we’re told the safest place for it is exactly where it’s at.

Due to the terrifying wildfires spreading across the 405 Freeway, the Getty Center has closed. But don’t worry too much about the priceless art inside. We’re told the safest place for the art is inside the museum. After the major freeway had been shut down and images of smoke and flames near the museum started appearing on social media on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Ron Hartwig, vice preside of communications for the Getty told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “No, we are not evacuating art. The Getty Center is by far the safest place for art and our collection will remain safe inside. Our hearts go out to our neighbors, we are closed to the public, because of smoke, from the north. The Getty was designed by Richard Meyer and his team as a Type-A fire retardant building with a sophisticated air system to keep smoke and ash out of the building. We have a one million gallon tank of water on site to keep everything outside wet in an event that the fire approaches the property — but at this point, the fire remains across the freeway, on the other side of the 405.”

In the case that the fire spreads even more and approaches the Getty, the art will still be safe. “If the fire were to cross the freeway and approach the Getty, in a worst case scenario disaster situation, the Getty has been designed with and is surrounded by cleared pathways and courtyards which protect the building. The fire would stay away from the structures which are also fire retardant in case of a disaster — the art really is in the safest place,” Ron added. “The exterior of our buildings, which house the art, are faced in travertine stone and metal panels, which would make it very difficult for fire to penetrate. The museum windows are designed with automatic shades that are draped with water and there are sprinklers that wash the windows and prevent heat damage and protect the building should fire approach. The plants with highest water content are placed closest to the building and we have cleared brush. The area around the building is very safe.”

Furthermore, Ron explained, “Our million gallon tank of water is being used now to irrigate all the plants surrounding the property and everything around the Getty, so there is a lot of moisture content in the plants around the museum. Should we need the water can also be drawn on to put out spot fires and to douse flames around the property so we could use that as well.”