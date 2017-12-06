Skirball Fire: Everything You Need To Know About Evacuations, Burn Maps & More

California is once again on fire, with a blazing inferno – called the Skirball Fire — tearing through the Sepulveda Pass of Los Angeles. Find out all the vital details about this disaster.

What is the Skirball fire? A wildfire broke out around 4:52 A.M. PT on Dec. 6 near the Skirball Center and Getty Center in the Sepulveda Pass of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. Dubbed the “Skirball Fire,” this fast-moving blaze erupted, consuming at least 50 acres in fire. Fire crews were hard at work trying to contain the blaze, but they were fighting a fire fueled 25 mph winds. At least 225 firefighters were on the scene, with the LAFD getting additional helicopter help from the Los Angeles County Fire department.

Mandatory Evacuations are in effect. As of 7:45 AM PT, mandatory evacuations were in place for the entire area within the following: south of Mulholland Drive, east of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Roscomare Road. The fire was so intense that the CHP reportedly closed both sides of the iconic 405 Freeway between the 101 and 10 freeways. Footage shot from inside a vehicle on the 405 showed the fire rolling down a hillside, as if hell itself had appeared in Southern California. Earlier in the morning, authorities ordered evacuations along Casiano Road, Moraga Drive and Linda Flora Drive. The fire department also noted that residents of Mandeville Canyon and Sullivan Canyon should be prepared for evacuation, per the Los Angeles Times.

Several homes in the Bel-Air neighborhood had caught fire. Residents near Bel Terrance and North Sepulveda Boulevard fled the fire, barely escaping with their lives. “I was going to die in this house,” Beverly Freeman, 83, told the Los Angeles Times, as she’s unsure her two-story gray house that she and her husband built three decades ago will survive. “The flames have never come so close.”

Schools are closed. All schools in the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District are closed Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times, as are the following Los Angeles Unified School District campuses: Roscomare Road Elementary, Community Elementary Magnet Charter School and Kenter Canyon Elementary School. Needless to say, the Skirball Center will remain closed as well.

WATCH: Video shot from inside vehicle on 405 Freeway in Los Angeles captures intense flames rolling down hillside. https://t.co/CxMAjaNFNW pic.twitter.com/4krSiWi2TF — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2017

Follow the Skirball Fire on Google. While it’s far too soon to determine what caused the Skirball Fire, early reports say the blaze began in the Brentwood neighborhood before moving north. With winds and “topography” driving this fire, it’s probably going to get a lot worse before it gets better. Google Maps has provided a map detailing the location of the fire.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this horrible fire. Here’s hoping that everyone comes out of it okay.