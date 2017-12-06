Selena Gomez Is Public On Instagram Once Again After Making Profile Private For 24 Hours

She’s back! Just one day after the news about Selena Gomez making her Instagram private went viral, the singer changed her account back to public. What changed her mind?

The most-followed person on Instagram has made her account public once again! Selena Gomez, 25, who has over 130 million followers on Instagram, suddenly changed her account from private to public. Fans pointed out the new change in the late hours of Dec. 5. Selena’s fans were freaking out when the starlet made her Instagram private out of nowhere. If you didn’t follow the “Wolves” singer before she made her account private, then you had to request to see her account.

Why did Selena make her Instagram private? Well, no one knows for sure. But on Dec. 5, Selena allegedly posted a screenshot of her Billboard feature on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them into my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things.” She made her profile private soon after posting that message. She was recently named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

She hasn’t posted since making her Instagram public again, but you can rest assured that she’ll share something soon. There’s a reason why she’s the most-followed person on Instagram. She gained a whopping 24 million followers in 2017 alone. The year 2017 has been a big one for Selena. Not only did she release new music, debut 13 Reasons Why, break up with The Weeknd, 27, and reunite with Justin Bieber, 23, she also underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in June 2017. Selena has shown she’s the epitome of strength and poise. No wonder she’s such an inspiration to her 130 million Instagram followers!

