Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reunite In Miami Beach For Romantic, PDA-Filled Getaway — See Pics 

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had a PDA-filled reunion in Miami Beach, and the two looked so in love. See the intimate pics right here!

The couple who catches rays together, stays together. Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, were spotted in the city where the heat is on (AKA Miami) on Dec. 6 soaking up the sun and getting their PDA on, despite rumors that the pair might be calling it quits. While Scott wore a white button-down and swim trunks, Sofia stunned wearing the tiniest of red bikinis. The two tried tanning it up and while Sofia managed to bronze a bit, Scott appeared to be burning up a bit more, judging by his sheeny forehead.

We reported earlier how Scott might have broken up with Sofia after reports that he was “just tired of Sofia’s childish games.” Well, if these new pics indicate anything it’s that this couple is still going strong. Perhaps this vacation getaway was all they needed to make things right. Before the reports of their rumored splits emerged, the two were apparently getting “very serious” with revelations that their relationship had changed Scott for the better. A source told People, “She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met.” Perhaps Sofia’s TLC is all Scott needs to simmer down his former wild ways.

Scott and Sofia seem to realize that the secret to a healthy relationship is traveling as much as you can with your partner. The two were spotted earlier vacationing in Mexico where Sofia was seen going topless. Click here to see sexy pics of Scott, Sofia, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima and choose who you think is the hotter couple.

