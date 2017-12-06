Sam Smith Takes Sides In Hollywood’s Biggest Feud: Is He Team Taylor Or Team Kim?

All right, Sam Smith. It’s time to choose: Kim Kardashian or Taylor Swift? The ‘Lay Me Down’ singer weighted on Tay and Kim’s beef, before taking a side in the feud…sorta.

Sam Smith, 25, got caught up in the crossfire Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud during the Dec. 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. While playing “Plead The Fifth,” Sam was asked what he thought of the feud and if he was team Taylor, 25, or team Kim, 37. “Taylor Swift, I don’t know her too well. It’s been made out that we know each other, but I don’t know her too well. We’ve only met five times briefly,” he said, per Entertainment Tonight. “I know Kim more than I know Taylor….well, there’s no teams is there, really?”

So, Sam is Team Kim by default? As for this claims that he didn’t know the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer well, Andy pointed out that Sam went to Taylor’s birthday party. “Yeah, but, I think a lot of people went… I got asked to go and it was great, but I didn’t get to chat one-on-one with her.” When asked what he thought about the Tay Vs. Kim feud, Sam was everybody with his reaction. “I’d love to know all the details.”

Well, Sam shouldn’t expect Taylor to spill the tea anytime soon, as this wasn’t the first time that he’s thrown a bit of shade towards her. On the heels of Taylor releasing Reputation, a twitter user named @DonnyV__35 tweeted, “When someone thinks Taylor Swift is a better artist, singer, and songwriter than Sam Smith.” The accompany gif showed Stanley from The Office losing it. Supposedly, Sam “liked” this tweet. However, after he got called out for this subtle shade, he retweeted a Swiftie’s comment. “Maybe it wasn’t accident. Sam would never do such a thing.”

Kim may have fired another shot in this shady war on Dec. 4. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a shot of her at Kanye West’s 2016 “Famous” exhibit, which featured wax re-creations of him and Kim in bed with a bunch of other famous people, including Taylor. Kim’s pic included a shot of replica Taylor in bed. Swifties flooded the comments with the rat emoji, as one Swiftie pointed out, “snakes eat rats.” Is Sam the next target of the Swifties’ wrath?

