Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 19, Stuns In Black Jumpsuit & Looks Just Like Mom Christie At ‘SI’ Event

Wait — you’re telling us that’s NOT Christie Brinkley?! Sailor Brinkley-Cook looked like her model mom’s clone in this black jumpsuit, and it’s uncanny. Don’t you agree?

Hello, gorgeous! Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 19, struck a pose on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards on December 5 and totally stole the show. The model chose a sleek, black jumpsuit with white trimmings for the annual awards show, paired with gold sandals. It’s an unexpected choice for an event where others on the red carpet — including Beyonce, 36 — were wearing tight and luxe dresses. Her outfit made her totally stand out!

Can we talk about how much Sailor looks exactly like her mother, supermodel Christie Brinkley? It’s fitting that Sailor’s at the event, since her mother, 63, was a famous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model! By famous, we mean iconic. Christie was the covergirl for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a record three years in a row, from 1979 to 1981. No model has ever passed her three times yet! We’re pretty sure Sailor could totally do it, though!

Though Sailor’s not the covergirl this year, she does have a gorgeous spread in the works for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Not only are her bikini photos bound to be gorgeous, but Sailor getting named the franchise’s 2018 rookie marks the first time a second generation model will appear in the magazine! The way Sailor found out the good news was pretty epic. She thought she was going to an interview for New York Fashion Week, but Christie surprised her and told her about her Sports Illustrated gig instead! It’s no surprise that she got super emotional. We can’t wait to see the issue!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sailor looks like her mom in this pic? Let us know!