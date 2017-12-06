Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s $30 Million TV Wedding: Elton John Singing & More

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropping $30 million on their wedding? A new report claims the affair will be full of ‘glitz and glamour’ along with some very high-profile guests!

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, announced their engagement, but plans for the royal wedding have already started falling into place. Prince William, 35, will be best man, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will be involved in the ceremony, and a venue has already been established for the May wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. But how much is this elaborate event going to cost? The total price will apparently be at least $30 million, according to a new report from Life & Style. “Harry and Meghan aren’t holding back on anything,” an insider told the magazine. “It will be a day of glitz and glamour!”

While this price tag might seem extreme, it’s actually right around what William and Kate Middleton, 35, dished out for their nuptials. Their wedding cost about $34 million, with a whopping $32 million of that going toward security. Harry and Meghan will have to set aside $25 million for the security for their own ceremony, especially since the event will reportedly be televised, according to the magazine. It also seems Meghan will have a similar dress budget to Kate. While she hasn’t picked out what she’ll wear yet, she’s budgeted $50,000 for a custom-made gown, according to the report. That’s pretty comparable to the $434,000 Kate dropped on her iconic gown.

The hefty price tag isn’t the only thing extreme about this wedding. The special day will include tons of high-profile guests including, Serena Williams, 36, David, 42, and Victoria Beckham, 43, and Elton John, 70, who will also perform, according to the report. “Elton holds a special place in Harry’s heart as he was close to his mother, Princess Diana,” the source said. While we obviously won’t know every detail about this wedding until it takes place next spring, it definitely seems like it’ll be a magical day! But until they walk down the aisle, we’ll keep anxiously waiting to see what the happily engaged couple does next.

