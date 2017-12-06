Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: She’s Not Worried About Him Spending Time With Ex Cressida Bonas
Unlike us, Meghan Markle’s handling finding out that her fiancé hung out with his ex pretty well! What’s her secret to being so chill about it?
While Meghan Markle, 35, traveled to Los Angeles to visit her mother before the holidays, fans discovered that her fiancé, Prince Harry, 32, was hitting up the same event as his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas! Royal family stans will know that Harry and Cressida dated from 2012 to 2014, and we’re pretty hot and heavy. People actually thought they were going to get married. That would make most people sweat, but not Meghan. A royal insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the future duchess knows she has nothing to worry about! Harry only has eyes for her now!
There’s a simple explanation for why Harry and Cressida were at the same event (a caroling service at St. Luke’s Church on December 5): they roll in the same circle. “Cressida and Harry have so many mutual friends. She’s part of the whole London aristocrat set and it’s a very small world,” the insider told us. “When they split up, they made a pact that there wouldn’t be any nastiness or bad vibes among them or their shared friends; they don’t want it to be uncomfortable for anyone. But as far as Harry and Cressida go, Meghan’s got nothing to worry about. He’s over her.”
HollywoodLifers, do you think Meghan and Cressida will become friends? Let us know!