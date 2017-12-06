Matt Lauer’s Wife Steps Out Without Wedding Ring As Her Father Says She Will File For Divorce

Matt Lauer’s wife Annette Roque was spotted for the first time without her wedding ring! Her father said she’s planning on divorcing the disgraced TV host. Get the details, here.

Ever since Matt Lauer, 59, was fired on Nov. 29 from the Today show for allegedly sexually assaulting a female NBC staffer at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, people have been wondering how his wife Annette Roque, 52, would react. But now, we finally have a more personal look into how the former model feels about the disgraced TV host. For the first time since Matt was accused of sexual assault, Annette has been spotted without her wedding ring. The mother-of-three had just dropped her children off at school when she was spotted without the band on her finger in Sag Harbor, NY. See the pictures of Annette without her wedding ring here.

But her missing jewelry isn’t the only evidence of Annette’s thoughts on her marriage. Her father, Henri, 76, said she will divorce her husband, according to Daily Mail. “I have no words for her husband. What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed,” he told the media outlet from his apartment near Amsterdam. “She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out.” Good for her!

But planning to end the marriage isn’t a fix-all to the hurt Matt inflicted on his family. “[Annette] is feeling shocked and she is now having sorrow for her children. Me too. Everybody is feeling quite sad,” Henri added. “There are also the kids, I don’t know what she’s doing or who they are going to stay with.” He also clarified that the rumors his daughter left America after the scandal were false.

While Matt’s wife has plans to end the marriage, it may not happen quickly. As we’ve previously reported, she feels that she needs to wait until everything dies down before filing for divorce. “Annette feels it is important for her children that the family stays together during this crisis with all of the accusations swirling around their father,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. This is certainly a difficult position to be in, and we hope Annette and her children are able to move on in the way that’s best for them.

