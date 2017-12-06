Margot Robbie Just Wore The Chicest & Sleekest Hairstyle Ever — Exact How To

Margot Robbie’s soft and shiny bob at the ‘I, Tonya’ premiere was out-of-this-world amazing. Here’s how to copy her exact frizz free look!

Margot Robbie, 27, rocked a super glam Versace gown at the Los Angeles premiere of I, Tonya on December 5. To go with the retro-inspired gown, her hair was vintage as well. It was a super sleek and shiny bob, that was subtly tucked under. So glam and gorgeous and perfect for your next holiday party! The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. Here is the exact how to:

“1. On damp hair, use a dime size amount of Moroccanoil Treatment Light to provide the perfect foundation for styling.

2. Next, coat hair in the Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream focusing on the mid-lengths and ends.

3. Then, put the Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse onto the roots of the hair and blow out using a Moroccanoil Boar Bristle Round Brush focusing on volume at the roots and a very smooth finish.

4. Finish the blow out with a deep side part, then use a 1.25 inch curling iron to bend the ends of the hair under for a very round finish.

5. Brush through the hair with Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones sprayed on to a Moroccanoil Boar Bristle Classic Brush for fulness and set the whole look with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium.”

We loved, loved, loved this look on Margot! She looks like a classic movie star. It’s perfect for a premiere, but also works for YOUR holiday party! Try it this weekend!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Margot Robbie’s hair at the I, Tonya premiere?