After losing over 300 pounds, Mama June suffers a major setback. In the ‘Hot To Not’ season two trailer, she is hospitalized and has to fight her ‘biggest battle yet!’

In the final moments of the season 2 trailer of Mama June: From Hot To Not, Mama June Shannon, 38, is rushed to the hospital for an undisclosed “medical emergency.” Daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, can be seen running to the car so they can head to the hospital. “Mama June must fight her biggest battle yet,” the voiceover says before we catch a glimpse of Mama June appearing to go into surgery! “Every day is worse and worse and worse and worse,” Mama June reveals. What is going on?!

But that’s not going to be Mama June’s only struggle this season. She’s got to deal with her ex Sugar Bear and his new wife, Jennifer. In the trailer, Sugar Bear and Jennifer have a passionate makeout session for all to see. Jennifer also confronts Mama June about having visitation with Honey Boo Boo. “I will take your ass to court,” Sugar Bears appears to tell his ex. “Good luck, honey buns,” Mama June claps back. There’s definitely still some bad blood between these two!

Mama June isn’t sweating over her failed relationship with Sugar Bear. She begins a new romance with a mystery man this season. She even kisses him in the trailer! How exciting! Mama June is also going to be entering the pageant world after losing 300 pounds, and Honey Boo Boo is going to be her coach! Mama June: From Hot To Not season 2 will premiere Friday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is wrong with Mama June? Are you going to watch the new season? Let us know!