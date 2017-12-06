Chelsea Handler, Lionel Richie & More Celebs Forced To Evacuate Over California Fires

Chelsea Handler and many other celebs have had to leave their homes behind as they evacuated to safety from the Skirball Fire. Read about who else had to clear out here!

The Skirball Fire in LA has not only provided nightmare-fuel imagery as the hills surrounding Bel Air have turned into a burning hell-scape on Dec. 6. It has also forced many families and homeowners to evacuate for safety as the flames have inched closer toward them. The 150-acre blaze, part of a three-day series of fires that have burned more than 83,000 acres in Southern California, has also forced many celebs to vacate their homes. Chelsea Handler, 42, mentioned on Twitter that she had to leave her house, Paris Hilton, 36, had to leave with her pets to safety. Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin, 57, joked that despite being told to evacuate, she told her boyfriend “eh, I like it here. Given the choice, I say we just burn.” Ha, good one, Kathy! That’s so hilar-… GET THE HECK OUT OF THERE. Check out other celebs who have tweeted about evacuating below.

Celebs like Kim Kardashian, 37, and more shared terrifying images and footage of the blaze, while urging others in the area to stay safe and to evacuate if you’re alerted to. The fire started around 5 am PST in Brentwood and has caused the northbound side of the 405 to be shut down for a total of 9 miles (the southbound has since been reopened). Our thoughts are with the 500+ firefighters who are working tirelessly to contain this inferno.

We hope that all the celebs who have had to evacuate return safely to their homes with their families. Click here to check out more scary photos of the fire.

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

This wild fire in LA is terrifying!😭 My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely. Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6uYBUh1pjV — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 6, 2017

Just got alert on my cell phone to evacuate. After the year I’ve had, I turn to my boyfriend and said “eh, I like it here. Given the choice, I say we just burn.” He nods. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2017

Due to the devastating California Wildfires, and helping family evacuate to a safer place, I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight. I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans… https://t.co/tRMXiPOqUp — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) December 6, 2017

Damn woke up to a new fire way to close to my crib this morning…feeling like they might make us evacuate soon…pray were safe — Kid Ink Baby (@Kid_Ink) December 6, 2017

