Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That Her Dream Dinner Date Is Scott Disick — Is She Cuckoo?

Wait…what?! Jennifer Lawrence just revealed that she’d love to have dinner with Scott Disick! Here’s her explanation!

We love Jennifer Lawrence, 27, for many, many reasons! She’s never shy about her love of junk food and reality TV, she’s always wonderfully awkward at events and awards show, and she looks like she really takes risks creatively. However, she just admitted something that we just can’t endorse! During a recent interview (conducted by none other than Oprah Winfrey, 63) everyone’s favorite A-lister admitted that if she could invite any three to her dream dinner party, Scott Disick, 34, would make the list! Has she lost it?! Head here for dozens more images of Jen doing her thing!

“And I’m not proud of that, but that’s what comes from my heart,” she admitted during the interview, via The Hollywood Reporter. Curious who else Jen would love to break bread with at this dream dinner? Bethenny Frankel, 47, and Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York! Okay, those 2 definitely go a long way to making up for having Scott in the building! Also, these 3 aught to feel good about themselves! Oscar winner and America’s sweetheart Jennifer Lawrence dreams about sharing a meal with you!

During the sit-down interview, Jen revealed a few other incredible details about herself, like the fact that she goes on hikes with Cameron Diaz, 45, and Zoe Saldana, 39, dropped by recently to borrow an onion not long ago! “I actually have the most amazing neighborhood tribe,” she said. “My neighborhood is like a village. The women are sharing breast milk. Zoe Saldana just came and got an onion from me [the other day]. Cameron Diaz and I went on a hike [recently].” Okay, we’re willing to forgive her desire to get to know Scott a little better!

