Hailey Baldwin Discusses Her Role As An Influencer: ‘I Do It To Inspire Other People’

Hailey Baldwin is the definition of a style influencer. The 21-year-old, who has taken the world by storm with her buzzing modeling career & amazing street style, talks with HL about her role as a modern fashion force.

Hailey Baldwin‘s Instagram is filled with a variety of inspiring quotes, selfies with her besties, throwbacks to some of fashion’s biggest icons (Claudia Schiffer, for example) and photos of herself walking runways, posing in editorial campaigns or rocking a red carpet. Her almost-11 million followers and fans are no doubt inspired daily by her stunning feed. Her seamless, branded Instagram is just one reason that Hailey was honored with Footwear News‘ Style Influencer Of The Year at their FN Achievement Awards on November 28 — not to mention, her incredible ability to rock an oversized sweatshirt and heeled booties with a topknot and look totally glam. At the event, HollywoodLife.com chatted with Hailey about the award and what it means to her. “I really pay a lot of attention to what people my age and what culturally is relevant and what people pay attention to,” she told said. “I feel like for me to be recognized for my style, that’s inspired by first of all, a lot of people that will be in this room tonight, and also by paying attention to what young people like and this is a special thing for me because I just do it to inspire other people.” Aww!

Rocking a light blue, plunging shirt dress with her blonde locks pulled up in a sleek, high ponytail, Hailey was the star of the Footwear News Achievement Awards red carpet and couldn’t have been more excited to accept her award, which was presented by designer Tabitha Simmons. Hailey also had support in the audience by one of her best friends, singer Justine Skye, with whom she just returned from a tropical vacation! “We try to spend as much time with our girls as we can. We do girl trips, like annual girl trips and we just love to spend time with each other. Sometimes we argue with each other, sometimes we laugh with each other, we cry with each other, we talk about everything and catch up because we’re all so busy, and we appreciate the times we get to spend with each other,” Justine told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the getaway. She also added that she was super excited that her BFF was being honored. “I just love that our jobs bring us together in these moments, we can celebrate her success and her flyness!” Women supporting women is important, and we love that these two ladies go out of their way to be there for each other, even with their crazy schedules.

HollywoodLifers, are you influenced by Hailey Baldwin’s style? What’s one of your favorite looks she’s worn? Let us know!