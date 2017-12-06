Mariah Woods, 3: Earl Kimrey Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Her — Did Her Mom Know?

Earl Kimrey, the man facing charges in relation to the murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, is now being accused of sexually assaulting the little girl as well.

Earl Kimrey, 32, who is facing charges related to the death of a 3-year-old North Carolina girl named Mariah Woods and is now being accused of sexually assaulting her as well. Child Protective Services have produced documents in which a witness who was living with Mariah, her mother Kristy Woods, 29, and Earl her live-in boyfriend, saw him insert “his penis in the mouth” of the girl. More shocking still, the report also claims that Kristy “knew Mr. Kimrey was sexually abusing the juvenile Mariah,” according to the Daily Mail. Sadly, that is not the end of allegations Kimrey is facing. Head here to see the alleged murderer and sexual predator’s court appearance.

Kimrey is also accused of physically abusing Mariah’s two older brothers, ages 5 and 10. He would allegedly beat them with a belt, and the older brother suffered a broken nose at one point, according to JD News. On top of alleging that Mariah’s mother knew about the abuse, they also claim that she had knowledge of Earl’s substance abuse in the house including meth, heroine and marijuana. The document states that Mariah’s brothers were exposed to “a substantial risk of physical injury or sexual abuse because of the parent, guardian, custodian, or caretaker has created conditions likely to cause injury or abuse or has failed to provide, or is unable to provide, adequate supervision or protection.”

As we previously reported, this story began with Mariah’s startling disappearance in the middle of the night on Nov. 28. On Saturday Dec. 2, Mariah’s body was found in Holly Shelter Creek, which is about miles from her home. Kimrey was arrested and charged the same day.

