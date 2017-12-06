What You Eat May Be Affecting Your Sexual Health: Crazy Ways Your Diet Plays A Roll In Bed

Eating clean makes you feel & look good, but it also helps your love life! Speaking with an expert exclusively, we learned if healthy people really do have better sex!

You know that phrase, “you are what you eat”? Well, turns out, your sex life is also “what you eat!” Speaking with Joy Stephenson-Laws, JD and founder of pH Labs Healthcare Team, we learned that it’s surprisingly easy to take charge of your sexual health. Not only that, but Joy shared with us how important a healthy diet is when it comes to your sex life. Who would’ve thought that what you eat is so closely related to how you perform in the bedroom, right? Click here to see pics of celeb couples working out together.

While Joy admitted that there’s no one vitamin, mineral, supplement, or food that will magically improve your sexual performance — no miracle drug either — there IS a whole lot you can do to promote and protect your sexual, as well as your reproductive, health. “Healthy foods contain the essential nutrients such as anti-oxidants and amino acids that help improve blood flow to the genital area and allow for a firmer erection,” Joy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Unhealthy dietary habits, which includes alcohol, may take away your inhibitions, but it also acts as a depressant, which can negatively affect your sexual performance.” And for men specifically, “chronic use of alcohol can shrink the testes,” Joy said.

In addition, saturated fats, which are prominent in fried foods and junk food, can severely impact both men’s and women’s sexual performance. “Just as fats can clog your arteries, they also can clog the delicate blood vessels in the [genitals], even causing erectile dysfunction (ED).” Yikes! So of course we had to ask the million dollar question: do healthier people have better sex? “Yes,” Joy told us. “Healthy people tend to eat foods from which they can get a balanced amount of each of the six basic nutrients — protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and water. A good balance of these nutrients will ensure a healthy lifestyle and better sex.”

So not only does eating healthy make you look good and feel good, but it also leads to a better sex life! Do you NEED any more incentive to reach for that green smoothie? But of course knowing this information is one thing, and actually implementing it is quite another. Lucky for us, Joy broke it down, explaining what you should eat in order to get things popping in the bedroom.

Joy told us that for women, foods containing iron is the number one food to eat for your sex and reproductive health. “Research suggests having adequate levels of iron in your body can help your sexual and reproductive health in two ways,” the expert said. “The first is that iron deficiency may cause fatigue and depression, neither of which promotes a healthy sex life. The second is that low iron levels may be related to infertility, although this is still being studied. You can get iron from meat, shellfish, leafy greens, and nuts.”

Men, on the other hand, should be focusing on getting enough zinc. “Zinc plays an important role in the production of reproductive hormones, such as testosterone, and helps in the production of the man’s prostatic fluid,” Joy explained. “Some studies suggest that zinc may also help with premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. Zinc can be found in eggs, milk, beans, and whole grains.”

Perhaps even more interesting though, is what types of food can help increase your libido! For women, potassium is number one. “Among its other contributions to getting us healthy and helping us maintain our health, it turns out that potassium can help ensure adequate blood flow to the genital area, which is important for a healthy sex drive and the ability to reach orgasm,” Joy said. “Bananas, potatoes (especially their skins), and kidney beans are some foods that are rich in potassium.”

Men should be getting something called yohimbe, which is an evergreen tree that is found in Zaire, Cameroon, and Gabon. “It can be helpful with blood flow and improving nerve impulses to the penis,” Joy told us. “It is used to arouse for ED and sexual problems caused by medications for depression.” But while there are some differences in the amount of specific nutrients men and women need for optimal sexual health, BOTH sexes need things like antioxidants, calcium, vitamin C, and vitamin D.

Antioxidants, for example, are especially important for women, as they “help protect and promote egg health which, in turn, could make it easier to conceive,” Joy wrote in a recent article for pH Labs. “You can get antioxidants from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables and even certain beverages, like green tea.” Recent studies have also shown, according to Joy, that having enough calcium reduces some of the risks of pregnancy — such as hypertension and premature delivery.

Vitamin C on the other hand, is important in helping our bodies synthesize reproductive hormones — like testosterone, estrogen, and other androgen hormones. It also helps promote blood flow, which helps make orgasming easier. Vitamin C is plentiful in citrus fruits and strawberries. Vitamin D is also important for both male and female sexual health. “It has been shown that men who were deficient in this vitamin were around 30 percent more likely to have erectile dysfunction than men with higher levels,” Joy said. “For women, vitamin D is important for overall ovarian health. You get vitamin D from the sun as well as from certain foods including salmon, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified dairy products.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Joy’s tips? Were you aware of how much food can actually play a role in your sexual health?