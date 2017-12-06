Demi Lovato Rips ‘Time’ Magazine For Hypocritical Choice Of Runner-Up For ‘Person Of The Year’

Demi Lovato is NOT okay with ‘Time’ magazine naming sexual harassment/abuse victims their POTY while giving the number two runner up prize to Donald Trump.

Demi Lovato has decided to start a new beef, and this one is with Time magazine. For their 2017 Person of the Year, they gave the honor to “Silence Breakers,” the brave women and men from all types of workplaces who have come forward with stories of sexual harassment, assault and abuse. However their number two runner-up went to President Donald Trump, 71, who admitted on tape that he forced himself on women. saying he could “grab them by the p*ssy.” The singer is pissed off that a man who has bragged about sexual assault would be their runner-up to victims of his type of alleged behavior. “Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year…Really @TIME? #hypocrites,” the 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer angrily wrote on Twitter.

Demi says that while she has tried to stay out of the divisive nature of the 2017 political climate, she was so appalled she had to say something. “I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag – very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover.” The cover photo included Harvey Weinstein‘s first famous on-the-record whistleblower Ashley Judd, 49, Taylor Swift, 27, who took a radio DJ who groped her to court and won, and other strong women including activist Tarana Burke who launched the #metoo movement 10 years ago. See pics of who was on Time‘s POTY shortlist, here.

“To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news,” the pop star added. Well, unfortunately it is about who affected or influenced the world in the biggest way and Donald Trump has pretty much changed the political landscape as we know it. He was the POTY in 2016 for his improbable presidential victory over Hillary Clinton, 70, and has become the most divisive world leader in modern times since being sworn in last January. Remember, Adolf Hitler got the POTY too back in the day. Sometimes evil wins.

Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag – very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

