Daphne Oz Gives Birth: TV Host Welcomes Baby #3, A Girl — See Precious 1st Pic

Daphne Oz is a new mom! The health guru and daughter of Dr. Oz, has officially given birth to a beautiful baby girl, and her sweet message is melting our hearts!

Congrats to Daphne Oz, 31, and her husband John Jovanovic! The duo are officially three-time parents now that Daphne has given birth to baby number three. The couple welcomed their precious new addition on Dec. 4, with the Chew host announcing the exciting news via Instagram on Dec. 6. They named their baby girl, Domenica Celine Jovanovic, and already the proud parents of daughter Philomena “Philo” Bijou, 3, and son Jovan, 2. Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“And just like that, it’s like she was always here. DOMENICA CELINE JOVANOVIC. 12/4/17. so many hearts overflowing!! ✨❤️✨,” Daphne captioned the sweet family pic she posted, which revealed the birth of her daughter. In the photo, the fitness guru can be seen cradling baby Domenica with a huge smile on her face, while also embracing her son Jovan. To her left, John has his arms wrapped around his wife while Philo sits in between them. Talk about a precious moment! The little one was born in New York City at 9:52 a.m., according to People magazine.

“Mom and Domenica are both happy and healthy, enjoying a little afternoon nap together,” a rep told the mag, revealing that the baby girl measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., at birth. Daphne confirmed she was pregnant again back in June — on both social media and an episode of The Chew. “Party of 5!!” Dr. Oz‘s, 57, daughter shared on Instagram.

“John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter. Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!!” The star also added, “I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!!” And now those times are finally here! Congrats again, Daphne and John!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable is baby Domenica? Congratulate Daphne and John below!