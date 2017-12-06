Prince Harry went caroling with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, while his fiancee Meghan Markle was spending time with her mom in Los Angeles. Uh… ok?

Seeing Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, spend time together in the wake of their recent engagement has become a source of happiness in an otherwise depressing year. We’re anxiously awaiting to see how the couple celebrates the upcoming holidays together, and it seems Meghan’s needed to prepare for the festivities as well. She’s currently spending time with her mom Doria Radlan in Los Angeles, probably for pre-Christmas celebrations since the future princess will be spending the actual day with the Royal Family at Sandringham, Us Weekly reports.

But while the Suits actress is hanging out in America, her prince charming has been back in London performing his royal duties. Harry visited a special carol service at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 5 to help raise money for the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Trust. The cause funds schools in Uganda, and was actually named for one of Harry’s school friends who died in a car accident. The prince wasn’t the only attendee at the charitable event, though. His ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, 28, who he dated from 2012-2014, was also present, which, uh, seems a bit weird. But hey, it’s for a good cause and if her and Harry are on good terms then that’s cool. She even gave a reading at the ceremony. His sister-in-law Kate Middleton‘s mom Carole and sister Pippa were both there as well, so it looks like it was a sweet get-together, even if Meghan was nowhere to be found.

Even though Harry reunited with his ex, there wasn’t any drama to be found — which is great, because Harry and Meghan’s engagement deserves to be filled with utmost happiness. They’ve already started preparing for their wedding, which will take place sometime in May 2018. Harry’s even asked Prince William, 35, to be his best man already! William isn’t the only loved one who will be involved in the nuptials, though. His children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will also have roles in the wedding along with Isabel Veronica Mulroney, the daughter of Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney. We can’t wait to see Meghan and Harry tie the knot! Is it next spring yet?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry spending time with Cressida?