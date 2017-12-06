Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reportedly Agree To Spend Christmas Together With The Kids

It’s a Christmas miracle! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will set their differences aside, as a new report claims the exes have agreed to spend Christmas TOGETHER with the kids.

This may just be the best news we’ve heard all day! Despite going through a bitter divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will reportedly spend Christmas TOGETHER for the sake of their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. Isn’t that great?! “They’re not getting back together, but that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate as a family,” a source told OK! Magazine. “It will be the first time in a long time that they’ve all been in the same room together, so it’s likely to be bittersweet.” The report goes on to say that Brad has always liked to spoil his children, so Angelina “softened to the idea of him playing Santa” on Christmas morning.

“The holidays make Brad really sentimental about family and especially about his kids. Pampering them makes him feel good, and Angie doesn’t want to interfere with that,” the source further explained. And in what may be a way of repaying her, Brad and his production company Plan B will reportedly “step out and publicly support” Angie’s movie First They Killed My Father. “After their split, Angie lost a lot of studio friends who sided with Brad,” the source said. “His support would go a long way toward mending their friendship.”

“Brad and Angie still care a lot about each other and by now, both want to be kind. The holiday season is the perfect time for new beginnings,” the source concluded.

