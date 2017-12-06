Beyonce & JAY-Z: How Blue Ivy Reportedly Helped Them Trust Again After Dad’s Affairs

If it wasn’t for Blue Ivy, JAY-Z & Beyonce might not be together — at least according to a new report! In fact, it took the 2 ‘years’ to heal. Find out here how Blue helped!

Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, seem more in love than ever NOW, but not long ago, the two were apparently on the brink of a split! What ended up saving their marriage, according to a source for People magazine, was none other than their adorable daughter Blue Ivy, 5. The media outlet claims the youngster helped teach her parents how to trust each other again after Jay cheated, and, eventually, inspired them to have more kids! SO beautiful, right? Click here to see adorable pics of Blue channeling Beyonce.

“It was very rough for them to stay married,” an insider revealed to the mag. “It took Beyonce a long time to trust again. She was struggling to move on and forgive. But keeping her family together was very important.” The couple ended up focusing on parenting, which ultimately proved to be their saving grace. “If it’s wasn’t for Blue Ivy, they might not be together,” the source explained, adding that Jay and Bey worked through their issues in therapy. “It took them years to get to the point where they are now.”

So just where are they “now?” Apparently in a better place than ever before! In fact, the duo “are very proud that they overcame huge marital issues and happy they were able to move on as a family,” the source dished. The couple did MORE than simply “move on” though, as they welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June. “Having more babies together made them even closer,” the insider shared.

Just last week, Jay spoke out about his past infidelity for the very first time, revealing to T: The New York Times Style Magazine, that he “shut down emotionally,” which aided his unfaithfulness. “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused,” the rapper said. He also talked about how Beyonce’s Lemonade and his 4:44 album were informed by their relationship-related pain. “We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” he said of their deeply personal projects. “We really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised it was Blue who reportedly helped save Beyonce and Jay’s marriage?