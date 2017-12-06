Beyonce Stuns In Sexy, Sequin Mini Dress At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Event

Beyonce surprised the crowd at the 2017 ‘SI’ Sportspersons of the Year Awards on Dec. 5, and she looked absolutely amazing in a short and sexy black dress!

At the 2017 Sportspersons of the Year Awards,Beyonce, 36, wasn’t the main event, but she was a main attraction, for sure! She was a special guest and joined Trevor Noah to present football player Colin Kaepernick with the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. She looked SO GOOD in a short and tight black and silver mini dress. WOW! It showed off her curves in the best way possible. Her legs looked extra long thanks to her Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The HARMONY Silver Metallic 3-Strap Sandals are $845! Her wore her hair in tight ringlets and rocked glowing, dewy skin. The show was taped at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 5, and will air on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on December 8.

While presenting the award, Beyonce said, “Thank you Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart, and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice. Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color. We’re still waiting for the world to catch up. It’s been said that racism is so American, that when we protest racism, some assume we are protesting America. So, let’s be very clear. Colin has always been very respectful of the individuals who selfless serve and protect our country and our communities and our families. His message is solely focused on social injustice for historically disenfranchised people. Let’s not get that mistaken.”

We love that she is so passionate and outspoken about causes that matter to her. She can seriously look good while doing good!

