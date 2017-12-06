Ashley Graham Makes You Want To Have Curves Just Like Her In Sexy Leopard Corset

Ashley Graham posted a picture of herself in a sexy leopard corset to her Instagram. Find out which magazine the sizzling photo will be featured in here!

No leopards were harmed in the making of this incredible photo, although after seeing the pic, your jaw might be harmed when it hits the floor. Ashley Graham, 29, is always providing her fans with the sexiest new pics, and this photo from a new photo shoot for Vogue Italia is no exception. In the picture posted to her Instagram account, Ashley wears a leopard corset that highlights her magnificent curves and cleavage. Along with the steamy photo of her in her corset and tights, Ashley provided the caption: “When they don’t retouch you- @vogueitalia.” In a world where so many magazines retouch countless photos, it’s great to see Ashley’s curves au natural and not Photoshopped — not to mention her curls are absolutely perfect. CLICK RIGHT HERE TO CHECK OUT THE PIC FROM THE ‘VOGUE ITALIA’ PHOTO SHOOT.

Of course, her Instagram is known for its dependably hot content. We reported earlier how Ashley posted a video to her account in which she takes a sexy outdoor shower while the cameras snap away. Not only is the video scintillating, especially when she cradles her breasts, it also gives her fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at her photo shoots.

Recently, Ashley showed off her booty in a racy video for LOVE Magazine’s Advent Calendar as she rocked a crop top and skimpy bottoms. While you click the “follow” button on Ashely’s beloved Instagram account, click here to sexy pics of celebs, including Ashley, dressed up as beautiful mermaids.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of her new pic? Is it already one of your favorites? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.